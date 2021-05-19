Orocobre (OTCMKTS:OROCF) Upgraded to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Orocobre (OTCMKTS:OROCF) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup raised Orocobre from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of OROCF stock opened at $5.02 on Tuesday. Orocobre has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $5.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Orocobre Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of lithium in Argentina. The company's flagship project is the Olaroz Lithium Facility located in the Jujuy province of northern Argentina. It also operates two open pit mines situated in Tincalayu and Sijes producing minerals, refined products, and boric acid.

