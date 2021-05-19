Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,131 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 878 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $2,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 139.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 519 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 128.1% in the fourth quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,170 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Ormat Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORA opened at $65.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 43.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.49. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.44 and a 12 month high of $128.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.00.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 5.01%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.88%.

ORA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $91.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Ormat Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $96.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.83.

Ormat Technologies Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage.

