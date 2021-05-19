O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Papp L Roy & Associates

Papp L Roy & Associates reduced its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,963 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,560 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive comprises about 2.4% of Papp L Roy & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $16,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 41,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,909 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 44,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at $1,551,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 6.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

ORLY stock traded down $9.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $538.31. 3,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,369. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $397.69 and a 52-week high of $568.63. The company has a market cap of $37.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $534.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $476.51.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have commented on ORLY shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $555.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $460.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $529.70.

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.00, for a total value of $2,780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 102,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,925,504. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Doug D. Bragg sold 15,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.60, for a total transaction of $8,660,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,418,828. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,557 shares of company stock worth $57,071,574 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.