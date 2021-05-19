Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Oppenheimer in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $17.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 206.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Orchard Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

NASDAQ:ORTX opened at $5.55 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.16 and a 200-day moving average of $6.08. Orchard Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $9.98. The stock has a market cap of $669.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 5.74.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts predict that Orchard Therapeutics will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. 66.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Orchard Therapeutics

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified cellular drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

