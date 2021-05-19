OptionRoom (ROOM) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $406,712.00

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded down 27% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 19th. OptionRoom has a total market capitalization of $8.33 million and $406,712.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OptionRoom coin can currently be bought for $0.68 or 0.00001932 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded down 41.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002835 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003226 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00071052 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 34.4% against the dollar and now trades at $112.95 or 0.00319587 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.51 or 0.00196681 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004708 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 39.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00037305 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 34.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 37.3% against the dollar and now trades at $355.85 or 0.01006867 BTC.

OptionRoom Profile

OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

Buying and Selling OptionRoom

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OptionRoom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OptionRoom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

