Oppenheimer Comments on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) – Oppenheimer raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.25) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.26). Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 63.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.35%.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down from $66.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.65.

ACAD stock opened at $21.39 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.84. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $19.20 and a 52-week high of $58.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 1.44.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 3,999 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $16,496,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,355,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,764,000 after buying an additional 112,408 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 643,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,591,000 after buying an additional 133,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 663.4% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 32,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 28,360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 7,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $159,590.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 4,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $85,995.90. Following the transaction, the president now owns 40,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,699.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,166 shares of company stock valued at $287,995. Corporate insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

