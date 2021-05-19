Oppenheimer Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE)

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for Sensei Biotherapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.45) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.44). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Sensei Biotherapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($1.76) EPS.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.12).

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SNSE. Zacks Investment Research cut Sensei Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Piper Sandler began coverage on Sensei Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Sensei Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Sensei Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Shares of SNSE stock opened at $9.23 on Monday. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $26.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.94.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNSE. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,063,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,449,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,834,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP purchased a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,104,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,262,000.

In other news, Director James Peyer purchased 1,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.38 per share, with a total value of $26,291.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Cambrian Biopharma Inc purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 67,552 shares of company stock worth $1,066,455 in the last ninety days.

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

