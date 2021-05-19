Onex (TSE:ONEX) PT Raised to C$112.00

Onex (TSE:ONEX) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$112.00 in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ONEX. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Onex from C$87.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Onex from C$92.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Onex from C$88.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Get Onex alerts:

Shares of ONEX stock opened at C$87.61 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$81.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$74.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 16.22 and a quick ratio of 15.99. Onex has a 1 year low of C$56.12 and a 1 year high of C$88.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

Featured Article: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Onex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.