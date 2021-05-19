ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.080–0.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $207.50 million-$210.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $207.64 million.ON24 also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to -0.010-0.010 EPS.

ON24 stock opened at $33.99 on Wednesday. ON24 has a twelve month low of $32.12 and a twelve month high of $81.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.38.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $50.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.86 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ONTF. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ON24 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ON24 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of ON24 from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of ON24 from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of ON24 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.43.

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc purchased 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.95 per share, with a total value of $39,160.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 981 shares of company stock worth $50,462 over the last quarter.

ON24 Company Profile

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

