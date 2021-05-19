OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) Sets New 52-Week High at $55.32

Shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $55.32 and last traded at $55.32, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.88 and a beta of 1.03.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil, gas, and chemical company in Austria and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the North Sea, Russia, and the Asia-Pacific.

