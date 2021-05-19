Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Omeros Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing and commercializing products focused on inflammation and disorders of the central nervous system. Omeros’ most clinically advanced product candidates are derived from its proprietary PharmacoSurgery(TM) platform designed to improve clinical outcomes of patients undergoing arthroscopic, ophthalmological, urological and other surgical and medical procedures. Omeros has four ongoing PharmacoSurgery(TM) clinical development programs, and its lead product candidate, OMS103HP, is being evaluated in Phase 3 clinical trials for use during arthroscopic surgery to improve postoperative joint function and reduce postoperative pain. Omeros is also building a diverse pipeline of preclinical programs targeting inflammation and central nervous system disorders. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on OMER. UBS Group initiated coverage on Omeros in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Omeros from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.50.

OMER stock opened at $17.79 on Tuesday. Omeros has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $25.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 1.65.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57). The company had revenue of $21.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 million. Omeros’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Omeros will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Michael A. Jacobsen sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total transaction of $188,568.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael A. Jacobsen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $226,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at $543,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 90,713 shares of company stock valued at $1,710,384. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Omeros by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,384,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,910,000 after purchasing an additional 495,817 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omeros by 7.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 994,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,709,000 after buying an additional 73,113 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Omeros by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 963,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,765,000 after buying an additional 49,390 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Omeros by 0.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 427,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,603,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Omeros by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 403,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,453 shares during the period. 56.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

