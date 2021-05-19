Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,145,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 59,543 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $25,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Old Republic International in the first quarter valued at $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy purchased 1,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.94 per share, with a total value of $26,958.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,749.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Rande Keith Yeager sold 49,000 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $1,192,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,321,046.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,102 shares of company stock worth $44,524. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ORI. Raymond James lifted their target price on Old Republic International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

NYSE ORI opened at $26.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Old Republic International Co. has a 52-week low of $13.93 and a 52-week high of $26.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.76.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 208.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.83%.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

