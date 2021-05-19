OIN Finance Price Down 48.9% Over Last Week (OIN)

OIN Finance (CURRENCY:OIN) traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 19th. During the last week, OIN Finance has traded 48.9% lower against the US dollar. One OIN Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001248 BTC on exchanges. OIN Finance has a market cap of $12.71 million and approximately $725,818.00 worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OIN Finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.23 or 0.00088459 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005413 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00020110 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $550.55 or 0.01422641 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $42.83 or 0.00110667 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00059428 BTC.

OIN Finance Coin Profile

OIN Finance (CRYPTO:OIN) is a coin. OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,327,559 coins. OIN Finance’s official message board is medium.com/oin-finance . The official website for OIN Finance is oin.finance . OIN Finance’s official Twitter account is @FinanceOin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The purpose of the OIN project is to circumvent these hurdles and more by reconstructing the Ethereum DeFi ecosystem on the Ontology network by starting an ecosystem through OIN’s lending platform. By developing cross-chain technology, OIN will be able to exchange ETH assets natively. OIN will leverage ONT’s low transaction fees and low congestion to freely expand the ecosystem and grow the userbase to new heights by becoming the easier to use, cheaper option. The DeFi space will now have room to grow without restriction through OIN. “

OIN Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OIN Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OIN Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OIN Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OIN Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OIN Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.