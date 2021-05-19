Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $23.79

Shares of Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.79 and traded as low as $23.59. Ohio Valley Banc shares last traded at $23.70, with a volume of 4,943 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $112.26 million, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.41 and its 200-day moving average is $23.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Get Ohio Valley Banc alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 243.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc in the first quarter worth about $340,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 159.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 33.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 11,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 15.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. 18.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC)

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Ohio Valley Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ohio Valley Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.