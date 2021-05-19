Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.74

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.74 and traded as low as $11.89. Ocean Bio-Chem shares last traded at $12.38, with a volume of 34,296 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $121.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.72.

Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Ocean Bio-Chem had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 27.70%. The business had revenue of $12.88 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from Ocean Bio-Chem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 81,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Ocean Bio-Chem by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 67,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 35,490 shares during the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ocean Bio-Chem during the 1st quarter worth $736,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Ocean Bio-Chem by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ocean Bio-Chem by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. 11.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocean Bio-Chem Company Profile (NASDAQ:OBCI)

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes appearance, performance, and maintenance products for the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle, home care, and outdoor power equipment markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers marine products, including polishes, cleaners, protectants, waxes, enzyme fuel treatments, private label products, motor and teak oils, boat washes, vinyl and teak cleaners, bilge and hull cleaners, silicone and polyurethane sealants, polysulfide sealants, gasket materials, lubricants, antifouling additives, and anti-freeze coolants; and brushes, brush handles, tie-downs, and other related accessories.

