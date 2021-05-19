NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $617.72.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Truist upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of NVDA traded down $4.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $555.95. The company had a trading volume of 205,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,067,510. The company’s 50-day moving average is $585.99 and its 200-day moving average is $547.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $648.57. The company has a market capitalization of $346.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total transaction of $3,397,364.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,469,893.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total value of $9,105,275.00. Insiders have sold 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in NVIDIA by 13.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 67,237 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $35,900,000 after buying an additional 7,717 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 73,359 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

