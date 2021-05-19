Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) PT Raised to $62.00

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $62.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NTR. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Nutrien from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James set a $65.00 target price on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Nutrien from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.89.

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $61.02 on Monday. Nutrien has a 12-month low of $30.56 and a 12-month high of $62.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 358.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.20. Nutrien had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Nutrien’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nutrien during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, First Command Bank increased its stake in Nutrien by 650.0% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 61.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

