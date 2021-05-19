Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Novavax were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Novavax by 62.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Novavax by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Novavax by 17,850.0% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 2,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.57, for a total transaction of $656,133.38. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 5,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total transaction of $1,134,403.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,198. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,517 shares of company stock valued at $15,952,005 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Novavax stock opened at $144.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of -27.69 and a beta of 2.01. Novavax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.50 and a 12-month high of $331.68.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.90 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 1,346.17% and a negative net margin of 133.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13124.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVAX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Novavax from $338.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective (down from $285.00) on shares of Novavax in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.29.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

