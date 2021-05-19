Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 72.0% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 13,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,778 shares during the period. Professional Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Novartis by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 227,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,527,000 after buying an additional 3,884 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 77,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,327,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 62,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

NVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.50.

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $88.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.87. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $77.04 and a 52-week high of $98.52. The firm has a market cap of $203.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $12.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Novartis’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

