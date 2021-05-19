Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Novartis were worth $9,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,657,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,532,000 after purchasing an additional 319,803 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,669,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,950,000 after buying an additional 29,894 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Novartis by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,808,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,253,000 after buying an additional 263,445 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Novartis by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,796,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,056,000 after acquiring an additional 64,713 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Novartis by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,674,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,093,000 after acquiring an additional 132,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

NVS stock opened at $88.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $203.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $77.04 and a 12 month high of $98.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.87.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.63 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. Novartis’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVS. Oddo Bhf raised Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.50.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

