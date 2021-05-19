Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Bought by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp raised its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.4% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,657,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,532,000 after buying an additional 319,803 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,669,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,950,000 after buying an additional 29,894 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,808,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,253,000 after buying an additional 263,445 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,796,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,056,000 after buying an additional 64,713 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,674,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,093,000 after buying an additional 132,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NVS shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.50.

NVS opened at $88.70 on Wednesday. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $77.04 and a fifty-two week high of $98.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.63 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

