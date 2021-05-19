nOS 24-Hour Volume Hits $4,230.00 (NOS)

nOS (CURRENCY:NOS) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. One nOS coin can now be purchased for $0.0515 or 0.00000454 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Switcheo Network and Hotbit. nOS has a market capitalization of $5.28 million and approximately $4,230.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, nOS has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003059 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 28.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00073615 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 28.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.73 or 0.00323331 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 28.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.53 or 0.00185814 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004595 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 36.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $442.28 or 0.01165211 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 30.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00036820 BTC.

nOS Coin Profile

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for nOS is nos.io . nOS’s official message board is medium.com/nos-io

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOS Universal Smart Contract (USC) is generally applicable and offers dApp back-end functions such as CRUD and Authentication. Users can stake nOS tokens to gain voting power on the nOS platform. High-quality applications get rewarded and become more discoverable, while users are protected from low reputation applications. Developers who are contributing to nOS, or are building apps on nOS will receive priorities in the whitelisting process. Websites and apps host their content in an open and decentralized manner using NOS NEO Smart Contracts, giving users insight into what happens with their data. When using multiple dApps, users never have to work with different tokens. End-users only use NEO's utility token GAS, and nOS automatically converts it to the proper amount of tokens required for a specific transaction or invocation. “

nOS Coin Trading

nOS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase nOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

