Northside Capital Management LLC Sells 8,096 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Northside Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,772 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 8,096 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 1.7% of Northside Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Northside Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in Apple by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $124.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.25 and a 12-month high of $145.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.84.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at $44,228,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.57.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

