Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by KDI Capital Partners LLC

KDI Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,387 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Northrop Grumman accounts for approximately 3.1% of KDI Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. KDI Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $7,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,937,000 after buying an additional 3,602 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth about $1,731,000. Unison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth about $1,556,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,057 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 5,479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

In other news, VP Janis G. Pamiljans sold 801 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.80, for a total value of $236,935.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,687,442.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 5,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.72, for a total value of $1,664,045.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,179 shares of company stock valued at $6,472,761. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NOC. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.75.

Shares of NOC opened at $363.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $347.97 and a 200-day moving average of $313.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $282.88 and a 52 week high of $378.61.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.