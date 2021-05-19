Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Insider Peter Cherecwich Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) insider Peter Cherecwich sold 15,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.51, for a total transaction of $1,807,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NTRS opened at $117.38 on Wednesday. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.64 and a fifty-two week high of $121.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.87. The company has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.12.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.23%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Northern Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.56.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 190.0% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 290 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

