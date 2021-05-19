Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Insider Peter Cherecwich Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) insider Peter Cherecwich sold 15,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.51, for a total transaction of $1,807,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
NTRS opened at $117.38 on Wednesday. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.64 and a fifty-two week high of $121.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.87. The company has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.12.
Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Northern Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.56.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 190.0% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 290 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.
About Northern Trust
Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.
