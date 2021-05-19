Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) was down 7.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.80 and last traded at $15.86. Approximately 18,490 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,183,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.13.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $985.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.09. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,939 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 23,876 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 512.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,117,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,790,000 after buying an additional 935,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 657,787 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,762,000 after buying an additional 132,321 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 415.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 303,584 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after buying an additional 244,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 24,850 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.14% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.