Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 36.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 78,896 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Nordstrom worth $5,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 172,969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Nordstrom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $853,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after acquiring an additional 45,610 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 594.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 655,524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,824,000 after acquiring an additional 561,196 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 40,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Michael W. Maher sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Scott A. Meden sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 62,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,482,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,489 shares of company stock valued at $3,216,987 in the last three months. 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nordstrom stock opened at $41.98 on Wednesday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.72 and a 52-week high of $46.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a negative return on equity of 77.24%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JWN shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.80.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

