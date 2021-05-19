Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Takes $239,000 Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,758 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WP Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Bar Harbor Trust Services raised its position in shares of Walmart by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 5,112 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 3,892.0% during the 1st quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 73,173 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,939,000 after purchasing an additional 71,340 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at $18,563,000. Finally, Papp L Roy & Associates raised its position in shares of Walmart by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 6,706 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $141.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,877,567. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.01 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $399.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.62%.

Walmart declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. FIX cut shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.32.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total transaction of $38,181,381.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,060,573.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total transaction of $92,811,881.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,234,491.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock valued at $264,285,412. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

