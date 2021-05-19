Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Raises Position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,955 shares during the quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $2,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,510,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PFF stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $38.24. 77,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,254,981. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.15. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $33.76 and a 1-year high of $39.03.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

