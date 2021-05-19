Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Purchases 69 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 808 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bar Harbor Trust Services grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 2,841 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth about $7,173,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,221 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 10,458 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH stock traded down $4.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $406.17. 90,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,181,375. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $383.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $392.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $355.97. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $273.71 and a fifty-two week high of $425.98.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stephens upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $415.00.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total value of $1,413,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 153,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,394,673.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total value of $1,169,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,593,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,653,468. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

