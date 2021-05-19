Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Decreases Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lessened its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,494 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $847,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in McDonald’s by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 22,615 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,853,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in McDonald’s by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,293 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.37.

NYSE MCD traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $229.81. 86,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,042,570. The company has a 50 day moving average of $231.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.07. The firm has a market cap of $171.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $178.07 and a 52-week high of $238.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.