Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Buys 4,480 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp raised its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 58.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up about 1.8% of Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $8,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter worth $4,090,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,184 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 216.4% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,174 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $1,097,327.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.30, for a total value of $426,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,798 shares in the company, valued at $36,132,617.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,903 shares of company stock worth $78,114,057. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. JMP Securities lowered Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, FIX upgraded Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $421.93.

TSLA stock traded down $22.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $555.32. The stock had a trading volume of 848,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,451,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.00 and a twelve month high of $900.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,160.38, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $679.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $674.94.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Tesla’s revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

