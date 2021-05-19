NiSource (NYSE:NI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NiSource (NYSE:NI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.320-1.360 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.330. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NI traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.05. The stock had a trading volume of 212,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,014,404. NiSource has a fifty-two week low of $21.09 and a fifty-two week high of $26.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of -31.67, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.52.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77. NiSource had a positive return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NiSource will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of NiSource from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NiSource from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI restated an in-line rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of NiSource in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of NiSource from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.22.

In other NiSource news, SVP Daniel A. Creekmur sold 2,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $59,546.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,463.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,616 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $122,653.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 106,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,328,318.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,924 shares of company stock worth $293,350 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas services and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

