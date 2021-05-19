NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Trading Down 3.7%

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)’s share price fell 3.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.43 and last traded at $4.45. 10,394 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,936,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.62.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NEX. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 3.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.66.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $228.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.71 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 24.38% and a negative return on equity of 27.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEX. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 1,026.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,690,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362,465 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,568,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 13.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,593,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,115 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 947.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,436,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,792,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,300 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

