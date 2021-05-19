NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Holdings Decreased by Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 1.0% of Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Harbor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $267,000. First United Bank Trust lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 374.8% during the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 9,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 7,353 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 283.0% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 14,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 10,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 311.2% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 12,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 9,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEE opened at $71.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.82. The stock has a market cap of $140.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.42, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.79 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NEE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.03.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $452,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 350,316 shares of company stock worth $26,377,231 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

