New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Shares Sold by Reaves W H & Co. Inc.

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 98.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 410,950 shares during the quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NJR traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.32. 4,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.17. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $25.87 and a 52-week high of $43.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.46.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $802.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.34 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 9.93%. New Jersey Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Analysts predict that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.333 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.56%.

NJR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on New Jersey Resources in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on New Jersey Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Jersey Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.60.

In other news, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 5,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $224,092.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,173.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

