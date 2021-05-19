NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NPCE opened at $25.11 on Monday. NeuroPace has a fifty-two week low of $18.24 and a fifty-two week high of $27.38.

In other NeuroPace news, General Counsel Irina Ridley bought 2,352 shares of NeuroPace stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,984.00. Following the acquisition, the general counsel now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,984. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 235,000 shares of NeuroPace stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,995,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 588,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,999,995. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 287,352 shares of company stock worth $4,884,984.

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

