NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Stake Lowered by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. decreased its stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,224 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,593 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $4,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NetEase in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in NetEase by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period.

Get NetEase alerts:

NTES opened at $108.61 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.81. The firm has a market cap of $72.75 billion, a PE ratio of 35.54, a P/E/G ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61. NetEase, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $134.33.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $7.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $6.62. NetEase had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $32.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.85%.

NTES has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetEase has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.98.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.