Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.76

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.76 and traded as high as $4.77. Net 1 UEPS Technologies shares last traded at $4.72, with a volume of 135,424 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.77. The firm has a market cap of $268.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.21.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative return on equity of 40.77% and a negative net margin of 59.26%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Net 1 UEPS Technologies news, Director Monde Nkosi acquired 125,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.49 per share, for a total transaction of $686,749.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nunthakumarin Pillay sold 17,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total transaction of $98,228.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 164,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 88.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 172.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 18,038 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.76% of the company’s stock.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing services, financial inclusion products and services, and secure payment technologies in South Africa, the Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through three segments: South African Transaction Processing, International Transaction Processing, and Financial Inclusion and Applied Technologies.

