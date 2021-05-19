Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC)

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $91.00 price objective on the medical device company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.15% from the company’s current price.

ATRC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of AtriCure from $77.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of AtriCure from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of AtriCure from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of AtriCure in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. AtriCure has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.75.

Get AtriCure alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $72.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -63.23 and a beta of 1.13. AtriCure has a 1 year low of $34.04 and a 1 year high of $80.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.56. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $59.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.24 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AtriCure will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Collar sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.28, for a total value of $195,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72,558 shares in the company, valued at $4,736,586.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott William Drake sold 4,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.52, for a total transaction of $354,364.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 79,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,096,884.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,272 shares of company stock valued at $4,340,038. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in AtriCure in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in AtriCure in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in AtriCure by 58.7% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 646 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in AtriCure in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in AtriCure in the first quarter worth about $57,000. 94.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Read More: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.