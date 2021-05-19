Needham & Company LLC Cuts Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Price Target to $310.00

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its price objective cut by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $340.00 to $310.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on WIX. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $420.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wix.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Wix.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.28.

Wix.com stock opened at $226.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of -87.82 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.51. Wix.com has a twelve month low of $190.24 and a twelve month high of $362.07.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.05 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 46.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wix.com will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its position in Wix.com by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 9,957 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Wix.com by 1,666.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 223,347 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,828,000 after purchasing an additional 210,706 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Wix.com by 55.5% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in Wix.com by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 21,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,252,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC raised its position in Wix.com by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud-based platform products and services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; Editor X, a website creation platform; and Velo by Wix to create websites and web applications.

