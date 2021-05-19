Needham & Company LLC Cuts DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target to $73.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $81.00 to $73.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 64.90% from the stock’s previous close.

DKNG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank upgraded DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $42.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cannonball Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $44.27 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.03 and a 200-day moving average of $55.06. DraftKings has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $312.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.34 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that DraftKings will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 333,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total transaction of $14,693,318.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,165,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,705,554.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,656,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in DraftKings by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 73,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,969,000 after purchasing an additional 42,759 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in DraftKings by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 620,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,892,000 after buying an additional 320,530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

