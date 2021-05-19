Natixis Advisors L.P. Trims Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,712 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $11,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 7,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total value of $424,167.00. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $87,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,886,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,012 shares of company stock valued at $4,690,712 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group raised Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.67.

Shares of VRSK opened at $172.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $155.74 and a one year high of $210.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $181.89 and its 200-day moving average is $188.02.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The firm had revenue of $726.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.48%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.