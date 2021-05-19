Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 1,627 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $12,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $467,729,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,406,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,808,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713,495 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,730,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,934,000 after buying an additional 1,020,742 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 48.5% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,029,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,498,000 after acquiring an additional 990,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 811.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 980,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,899,000 after acquiring an additional 872,761 shares during the period. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Michael Slocum sold 6,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total transaction of $941,599.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,342,193.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 16,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.93, for a total transaction of $2,465,191.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,856 shares in the company, valued at $8,353,852.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,249 shares of company stock worth $21,048,631 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $156.91 on Wednesday. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $57.30 and a one year high of $160.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $70.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.46, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.35.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 13.23%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on COF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.64.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

