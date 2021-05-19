Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in State Street were worth $13,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in State Street during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 436.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in State Street in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on STT shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on State Street from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on State Street from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.43.

In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $27,232.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,976.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $806,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,324,480.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,898 shares of company stock valued at $873,183. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of STT opened at $84.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. State Street Co. has a one year low of $54.26 and a one year high of $89.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.55.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $28.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $112.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 132.92%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.71%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

