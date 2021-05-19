Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Crown were worth $10,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CCK. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Crown in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crown in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Crown in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCK opened at $109.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.07. The company has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.00 and a 52-week high of $114.55.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

Crown announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 11.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Crown from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Crown from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on Crown from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on Crown from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Crown from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.71.

In other Crown news, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $36,659.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,031,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,203,939.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total value of $583,449.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,506,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,095 shares of company stock worth $1,128,027 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

