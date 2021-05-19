Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.13% of Casey’s General Stores worth $10,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CASY. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,096,000 after acquiring an additional 6,435 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,361,000. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $374,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

CASY stock opened at $223.94 on Wednesday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.34 and a twelve month high of $229.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $221.10 and a 200 day moving average of $198.80.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.15%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CASY shares. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.10.

Casey's General Stores Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

