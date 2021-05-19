Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 37,846 Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 263,770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,846 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.20% of NCR worth $10,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in NCR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in NCR by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in NCR by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NCR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in NCR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NCR alerts:

In related news, EVP Adrian Button sold 8,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total transaction of $403,589.60. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NCR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NCR from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

NCR opened at $48.38 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.75 and a 200 day moving average of $35.54. NCR Co. has a 52-week low of $15.63 and a 52-week high of $50.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.84.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. NCR had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications & Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR).

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.