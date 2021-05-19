National Bankshares Increases SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Price Target to C$30.00

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.04% from the stock’s previous close.

SRU.UN has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial increased their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. TD Securities increased their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. CIBC increased their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$26.00 to C$28.25 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$23.50 to C$27.50 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$29.64.

TSE:SRU.UN opened at C$29.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.40. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 12-month low of C$19.25 and a 12-month high of C$29.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$28.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$25.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.43.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

