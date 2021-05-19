National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $76.93

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $76.93 and last traded at $76.93, with a volume of 969 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.61.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cormark upgraded shares of National Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $77.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.10.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.76. The company has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 16.59%.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NTIOF)

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

